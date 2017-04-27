April 27th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) held a small business roundtable, facilitated by the Clermont Chamber of Commerce, to hear from local employers about the impact federal regulations have on their companies’ ability to compete and create jobs.

Among those present at the roundtable were Jeff Baumgarth, The Myers Y. Cooper Company; Sam Cooper, The Myers Y. Cooper Company; Ed Humphrey, Clermont County Commissioner; David Painter, Clermont County Board of Commissioners; Lisa Jackson, HealthSource of Ohio; Greg Loving, University of Cincinnati Clermont College; Penny Mitts, L-3 Fuzing & Ordnance Systems; Mary Jane West, Peoples Bank – Milford; Mike Lynch, Positive Leaps; Tom Rocklin, Siemens PLM Software; David Painter, Clermont County Board of Commissioners; and Joe Moon, Great Oaks Career Campuses.

“I appreciate the local employers who joined me to share their experience with Washington’s heavy-handed regulations,” Congressman Wenstrup said. “Having been a small business owner myself, I know firsthand how overly-bureaucratic, overly-burdensome rules — handed down by the federal government with little input or accountability from those who will be impacted — can hamstring employers’ ability to create jobs. Additionally, I continue to hear from employers about the negative impacts the Affordable Care Act has on their day to day operations.”

Wenstrup continued, “The good news is that Congress has hit the ground running to cut through some of this red tape this year, and I’m committed to continuing to work to get Washington out of the way so our small businesses can do what they do best: innovate, grow, compete, and create jobs.”