April 27th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Given the circumstances with the state’s dismal revenue projections, the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA), Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) and Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO) are pleased to see that the Ohio House of Representatives has chosen to continue to make K-12 education a top priority. While we are disappointed with aspects of the proposed budget, we believe the House has done the best it could with the executive budget it was given.

We remain concerned about the losses many school districts and educational service centers will experience compared to funding they received in the last budget. We continue to be concerned about using the State Share Index to determine how much state funding schools receive, as well as the significant loss of tangible personal property tax payments some districts are experiencing. Also, we had hoped to see more money for transportation. School district buses drive 158 million miles each year, the cost of which draws away classroom funding, especially in low-wealth rural school districts.

This budget continues to shortchange students in districts that lack the capacity to address the challenges posed by poverty. Year after year, data clearly show that students’ educational attainment in districts with high concentrations of poverty perform starkly below their counterparts in more affluent districts.

We look forward to working with the Ohio Senate to improve education outcomes for all students as the budget continues through the process.