April 27th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Clermont County libraries are “Building a Better World” during the annual Summer Reading program June 1 to Aug. 1.

Students, young learners and adults can begin signing up May 1 at any branch or online at Clermontlibrary.org.

Librarians want everyone to know reading can be fun and summer is the time to put aside what is required the rest of the year.

Pick up something new. The library offers lots of great books, graphic novels and audio books.

Also, you will find many items online.

If you need suggestions, just ask.

By participating in this summer program, students can maintain their reading skills. If they choose to read more challenging stories, they may even take a leap forward and that will make it easier when starting school in the fall.

“Reading is a skill that will be used throughout life,” said Chris Wick, Clermont County Public Library director. “Encouraging young children to read and helping them enjoy what they are reading is one way to ensure success in school and beyond.”

Sign up today for a summer full of reading fun. Visit clermontlibrary.org for more information or visit a branch. What will you discover?