The United States entered into World War I on April 6th, 1817. This year beings the 100th Anniversary. The World War I Centennial Commission (WWICC) Partnership is attempting to locate all WWI memorials and monuments. In observance of the upcoming centennial of World War I, 100 matching grants of up to $2,000 apiece will be awarded for the restoration of 100 World War I memorials across the United States. Any municipal government, individual, or organization may apply. The purpose of the program is to get local communities involved in recognizing and commemorating the WWI centennial and assisting them in restoring their local memorials. Pritzker and WWICC have jointly allocated $200,000 for matching grants. Very little has been dispersed so far, as they expect most applications to come in closer to the deadline which is June 15, 2017. Applicants have until November 11, 2018, to complete their projects. More than 100 projects will be supported. The top 100 will be highlighted in a coffee table book. All projects will be listed on their website.

To report te location of a WWI Monument or Memorial or to apply for the $2,000 Grant, please visit the WWICC website at http://www.worldwar1centennial.org/index.php/100-cities-100-memorials-blog.html.

The WWICC can also be reached at:

World War I Centennial Commission

701 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW #123, Washington, DC 20004

Telephone: (202) 380-0725.