To the Editor,

In these perilous times, God’s people pray, crying out to Him.

Horrific headlines of disasters, domestic violence, our drug epidemic, danger and even death facing law enforcement.

Thursday May 4th has been designated as the “National Day of Prayer” by Congress 66 years ago. From the White House to the State House, from the county court house to public parks, and church pews, God’s people will meet to pray for our nation.

At 12 noon in downtown Batavia, people will meet to pray May 4th at the old Court House.

Our county’s elected officials will participate in Bible reading while area pastors will pray for our country, our county, our community including our ‘hometown heroes’, our military and our children.

The sounds of patriotic hymns will echo thru the streets as noted soloists including John Hale, our music ambassador, will be singing. There will also be a children’s choir directed by Eve Moody.

While Hollywood may glorify their ‘plastic heroes’ we will honor the true heroes here in the heartland.

On duty 24-7, they risk their lives to save ours 24-7.

At 11 am on May 4th we’ll recognize area pastors at our Pastors Brunch in the Administration Building on the 3rd floor.

Hosted by Pastor Dale Campfield of Eastgate Community Church, these are God’s heroes. Always ‘on call’ day or night, in times of sorrow or sickness, these pastors are waiting for your call.

While our Godly foundation is under attack, God’s army must stand firm.

We know that a price was paid for our freedom; all gave some and some gave all.

When you see a ‘vet’ thank him and pray for him. Like the Marines, we only need a ‘few good men’ to win this war.

Libbie Bennett,

Chair Natl. Day of Prayer Clermont County Task Force, 553-4730

11 Chron. 7:14