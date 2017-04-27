April 27th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Application fee waived for those who apply that day

UC Clermont College will host an Open House and free information session for those interested in the paralegal field on Saturday, June 17 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. in the Snyder Building, Room 154 at 4200 Clermont College Dr. in Batavia. The $50 application fee will be waived for anyone who applies at the session.

During the information session, anyone interested will have the opportunity to meet current UC Clermont students, practicing paralegals, program faculty and staff, and representatives from the Cincinnati ParalegalAssociation. Advisors will be available to aid potential students in finding their best option.

The UC Clermont program, approved since 2000 by rigorous American Bar Association standards, offers a two-year associate degree or a one-year paralegal certificate for those who already have either an associate or bachelor’s degree. Paralegal classes are taught by attorneys with an average of 15 years of practical experience, and the college offers affordable day, evening and online classes. “Our tuition can’t be beat; it’s half of any other ABA-approved program in the Tri-State area,” said Page Beetem, Paralegal Studies Program Director at UC Clermont. “And we work with student schedules to accommodate both day students and those working full time who are trying to transition into a new career.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job market demand for paralegals remains strong as law firms and other employers increasingly hire them to take on more substantive work. Under the supervision of an attorney, a paralegal performs all the job duties of an attorney outside of giving legal advice or trying cases in court – similar to a physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner’s work under a doctor.

“There is and will continue to be strong demand for paralegals,” said Beetem, adding that nontraditional students will find many of their skills transfer to the profession. “No matter your background, it applies to law.”

But aside from the practical reasons to enter the field, Beetem said that a paralegal education opens the door to an evolving, interesting career. “Law is a fun, fascinating field. Whatever your interest – real estate, science, computers – it’s all governed by laws. You can become an expert in one area or learn about a thousand different things. Law affects every aspect of our lives.”

RSVP for the June 17 paralegal information session at https://admissions.catalyst.uc.edu/register/paralegal

For more information about the program, visit ucclermont.edu/paralegal.