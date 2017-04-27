April 27th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The East Side Adventure Challenge will be returning to Batavia Township on Saturday May 13. The event will take place at the Batavia Township Community Center at 1535 Clough Pike in Batavia Township.

Races will begin at 8 a. m. and last into the late morning.

To participate in this event there is a $45.00 registration fee, which gives participants a race t-shirt, souvenir medal and a free post- race meal.

All registrations must be submitted by May 1.

“The Convention and Visitors Bureau was a part of this event last year,” said Mark Calitri, President of the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It was great seeing so much success in the first year.”

All proceeds are donated to local charities.

In 2016, the event was able to donate a total of $5,450 to eight local organizations.

In addition to the main race, there will also be a smaller version, known as the Family Fun Adventure Challenge, which includes some of the same obstacles as the larger more challenging course.

Aside from the race the community will enjoy a festival with live music, food vendors, inflatables play area and a portable climbing wall.

Clermont County Public Health is once again partnering with the township and will be giving away a limited supply of children’s helmets.

For more information visit the races Facebook page @eastsideadventurechallenge or go to https://esac.redpodium.com/east-side-adventure-challenge to register for the event.