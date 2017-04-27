April 27th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Clermont Northeastern Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the Distinguished Alumnus Award for 2017. This award is to honor graduates who have distinguished themselves in many different fields after leaving CNE High School. Those fields may include Arts/Literature, Business/Industry, Military/Community Service, Science/Education, or Special Recognition. The nomination forms may be picked up at the high school or email at CNEgrads@aol.com. Nomination form is due June 1st and can be mailed to CNE Alumni, PO Box 511, Owensville, Ohio 45160.