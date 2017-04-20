April 20th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Noschang, Rosalie (nee Gillman), 4/12/17, age 75, resident of Bethel. Loving mother of Michael (Lynette) and Steve (Melissa) Noschang and the late Keith Noschang. Daughter of the late Nelson and Genevieve (Fritsch) Gillman. Sister of Mary Gumbert, James W. Gillman, Kathy Liming and preceded in death by Brenda Horn and Kimberly Gillman. Grandmother of Alicia, Joseph, Corbin, Chanessa, Ethan and Adam.

Great-grandmother of Blake, Chasity, Hannah, Nevaeh, Maddy, JJ, and Chase. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and Smokey the dog. Family received friends Wednesday, 4/19/17, from 6 PM until 8PM at Moore Family Funeral Home, 225 Spring Street, Batavia, Ohio 45103