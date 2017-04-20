April 20th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Janet L. Mueller of Union Twp., Age 78. Daughter of the late Paul and Catherine (nee Owens) Mueller. Born September 29, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio and entered into rest on April 8, 2017 at Eastgate Caresprings. Dear cousin of Marilyn Cordesman, Paula Mueller, Andrew Pierpont and Scott (Julie) Pierpont. Loving Nina of Victoria and Katherine. Also survived by Sparky the dog. A celebration of Janet’s life was held from 3 PM to 3:30 PM Service on April 19, 2017 at the Mt. Carmel New Hope Community Church, 4170 Mt. Carmel-Tobasco Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255.