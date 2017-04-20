April 20th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Ava Patton of Cherry Grove, Age 91. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Edward Thomas Beck. Loving mother of James (Dana) Beck, Kathy Daniel and Donna Duckett. Grandmother of Renee Kruse, Jaime (Jeff) Carpenter, Erica (Scott) Spears and Tony Beck.

Great-Grandmother of Morgan, Kyler and Kanen Kruse, Nathan Bishiop, McKenna Carpenter, Emma, Colin and Jacob Spears and Lyla Beck.

Family received friends Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 9:30 am until 10:30 AM Mass of the Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Parish.

Ava worked as a bookkeeper for Proctor and Gamble for many years before starting a family.

Remembrances may be directed to Crossroads Hospice in memory of Ava Beck.