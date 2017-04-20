April 20th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Wright, Alvin W. 4/7/17 at the age of 65 resident of Union Township. Devoted husband of Lucinda M. (nee Deitsch) Wright. Loving father of Terry Wright and Timothy (Robin) Wright. Brother of Theresa Harding and many loving friends.

Come celebrate Alvin with family and friends, Sunday April 23, 2017 from 2:00pm – 5:00pm to be held at the VFW Post 6562 located at 1596 OH-131, Milford Ohio. There will be a light lunch. The canteen will be open to purchase soda, beer etc.

Bring your stories, pictures etc. to share with everyone. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help cover funeral and medical expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/3s7nrq-funeral-expenses