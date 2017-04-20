April 20th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

This year’s 21st U.S. Grant Days will be a celebration you won’t want to miss! The commemoration begins on Thursday night, April 20, 2017, with the premiere of “Grant: A One Man Show” by Dr. Curt Fields. Dr. Fields, who portrays U.S. Grant throughout the three day event, is a nationally recognized Grant impressionist. This program will take place at 7:30 P.M. at the Gaslight Theater (301 S. Main St.) with a small charge of $5 for adults.

On Friday, April 21st at 7:30 P.M., there will be a free reception in honor of Lincoln’s generals with refreshments and music. This will be a chance to meet and greet several of the country’s finest re-enactors of the Union Generals who helped with the Civil War. This event will be held at the Methodist Church hall. (212 S. Main St.)

Saturday’s activities will take place at the U.S. Grant Boyhood Home (219 E. Grant Ave.) from 9:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. and will be free to the public. The day will begin at 9:00 A.M. with Ned Lodwick’s popular history walk which will start and end at the Grant Homestead. Throughout the day, you can see a Grant photo display, tour the Grant Boyhood Home and School, see artillery, cavalry, telegraph and food demonstrations, as well as watch infantry drills. Also in the yard will be marble demonstration and a children’s chalk drawing contest at 11:00 A.M.

Inside the large tent in the yard will be living history programs, starting at 10:30 A.M. with a presentation by Dr. Curt Fields as Grant. The programs will also include period magic shows and civil war music.

The day will end with a talk about Union love stories, followed by a ladies’ tea and concluding with a memorial to Brown County Civil War soldiers.

For more info, go to the website www.usgrantboyhoodhome.org or call 937-378-4119 or 937-378-3087. Email: baileyho@frontier.com