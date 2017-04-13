April 13th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Amelia and Glen Este High Schools are closing forever at the end of the 2016-2017 school year and the new West Clermont High School will open in August 2017.

Commemorative bricks are available in three styles to be installed at the new West Clermont High School either at the main entrance or the stadium entrance, subject to available space.

Bricks will be installed the summer of 2017 for the fall opening.

There are 3 different styles of bricks to choose from:

- 4×8 standard brick – up to 3 lines of text (20 spaces per line max) $95

- 8×8 standard brick – up to 6 lines of text (20 spaces per line max) $175

- 8×8 logo brick – up to 4 lines of text (20 spaces per line max). Choose from the current Amelia, Glen Este, or WCHS logos. $250

Replica bricks are available for you to keep for an additional $25 for a 4×8 brick or $50 for an 8×8 brick.

Replica bricks are identical to the bricks going into the ground. Those bricks are only available with the purchase of an installed brick.

To fill out an order form, please go to the following link: http://www.westcler.k12.oh.us/docs/district/DistrictDocs/BrickOrderForm.pdf.

Orders must be received by May 31.

Leave your legacy for generations to come.