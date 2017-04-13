April 13th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

Clermont County Commissioners approved the annexation of 53.566 acres of land in Pierce Township to the village of Amelia during their regular session on April 5.

The land, which is owned by Glen Mary Partners, LLC and James H. Grimes, is located on state Route 125/Main Street, across the street from Woodlands Drive.

Plans for new construction on the property are still evolving, according to Amelia Mayor Todd Hart, and while the village does not own any part of the land, officials did help shepherd it through the annexation process.

Representatives for Premier Health Care Management have expressed interest in building a $15 to $20 million-dollar nursing home/rehabilitation facility on the property, but no formal plans have been presented to village officials, according to Hart.

To further entice Premier Health Care Management to build on the land, Amelia officials plan to set up a tax increment financing district, an economic development mechanism available to local governments in Ohio to finance public infrastructure improvements and residential rehabilitation in certain circumstances, according to the Ohio Development Services Agency website.

“They are looking to build on the property, but as of right now, I haven’t heard anything from them,” Hart said. “I talked to one of the representatives, and they just told me that as of now, it’s on hold.”

He added, “Right now, I’m kind of sitting back, waiting and keeping my fingers crossed.”

Two additional land developers have also expressed interest in the property since it was annexed, according to Hart.

“It’s looking like there may be a couple more different developments going in,” he noted.