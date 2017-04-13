April 13th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

County music star Sara Evans is booked to headline the 2017 Clermont County Fair.

The concert, which is sponsored by the Clermont County Agricultural Society and Ohio Valley Productions, is set for July 28.

“On the heels of an amazing 2016 concert, the Clermont County Fair Board was determined to make 2017 even bigger,” according to a press release for the concert.

Evans has sold nearly six million records, and her last four albums have been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum.

She’s had five number one hit singles, including “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “No Place That Far” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” the title track of her 2011 album “Stronger.”

Evans has also earned a number of awards, including female vocalist from the Academy of Country Music and video of the year from the Country Music Association for her clip “Born to Fly.”

Evans has also authored three books with co-writer Rachel Hauck.

Additionally, Evans also writes a lifestyle blog called, “A Real Fine Place,” with her sister-in-law Kaelin “K.K” Evans, where the two share their passion for fashion, beauty, travel and food.

She also competed on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and she’s been named one of People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People.”

County music singer Buddy Jewell is set to open for Evans, with an acoustic set on the main stage and a fan meet-and-greet in the VIP tent.

Jewell earned recognition after he won the inaugural season of the USA Network’s hit television series “Nashville Star,” according to a press release.

His self-titled debut album “Buddy Jewell” debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Album charts as well as number 13 on the Top 100 Pop Album Charts, and the album was certified gold.

Buddy’s first two singles, “Sweet Southern Comfort” and “Help Pour Out the Rain (Lacey’s Song)” earned top five spots on the singles chart, and he’s followed those up with five more albums, “Times Like These,” “Country Enough” , “I Surrender All”, “Wanted : LIVE “and his newest release, “My Father’s Country.”

A local country music act known as the Dan Varner Band will open that evening’s program.

“With an amazing headline artist, special guest artists, an expanded concert area, additional seating options, a huge VIP tent party, and moving the big show to Friday night, [organizers] expect this show to be one for the record books,” according to a press release.

The county fair, which will be held at the county fairgrounds, located at 1000 Locust St. in Owensville, is set to run from July 23 to 29.

Attractions will include livestock shows, rides, truck and tractor pulls, contests, food, live music and more.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased through 168Tickets.com at www.168tickets.com/tickets_event.php?venueID=263&eventCode=18872.

For more information about the Clermont County Fair, visit the event’s website at www.clermontcountyfair.org/ or the county’s Facebook page.