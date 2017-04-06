April 6th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Farm Service Agency reminds producers about a wildlife habitat restoration initiative, known as State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE). SAFE is part of the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), a federally-funded voluntary program that for 30 years has assisted agricultural producers with the cost of restoring, enhancing and protecting certain grasses, shrubs and trees to improve water quality, prevent soil erosion and reduce loss of wildlife habitat. In return, USDA provides participants with rental payments and cost-share assistance.

In Brown and Clermont Counties, the Quail SAFE program is designed specifically to increase quail and other upland bird species habitat.

Interested producers can offer qualifying land for enrollment in SAFE and other CRP initiatives by contacting their FSA County office. You may contact the Brown County Farm Service Agency at (937) 378-6173 or the Clermont County Farm Service Agency at (513) 732-2181.