When awards are given at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) National Leadership Conference in Orlando this spring, many of the names called will be students from Batavia High School.

The students are part of the Great Oaks Legal Office Management program and members of the local BPA chapter. Four are attending because they qualified for national business competition by being among the best in Ohio competitive events. They are:

Ashley Mathews – State Champion, Economic Research Individual event

Kylie Jimenez Woods – State Champion, Legal Procedures

Zach Kennedy – 2nd Place, Entrepreneurship

Tanner Mays – 2nd Place, Legal Procedures.

Eleven students finished in the top ten statewide in their event, and are waiting to hear if they will compete nationally:

Jasmine Wendel – Administrative Research Project

Garrett Kraus – Basic Office Systems

Jake Kovacs – Business Law and Ethics

Zach Newcomb, Sahil Patel, Collin Sammons and Ryan Young – Global Marketing Team

Jacob Daulton, Nick DeFrank, Ryan Nicolette and Micah Staggs – Economic Research Team.

Several will also go to Orlando to receive national awards:

U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Medal – Jake Kovacs, Brett Moles, Zach Newcomb, Collin Sammons and Dylan Young

Ambassador Torch Award – Shelby Britton, Natasha Camacho, Darby Crooks, Jacob Daulton, Mitch Davis, Nick DeFrank, Kylie Jimenez-Woods, Jake Knechtly, Jake Kovacs, Garrett Kraus, Erin Mackey, Tanner Mays, Manhattan Miller, Brett Moles, Zach Newcomb, Sahil Patel, Collin Sammons, Will Scheffter, and Dylan Young

National BPA Student of the Year Nominees – Zach Newcomb, Collin Sammons and Dylan Young

Scholarship Finalists – Zach Newcomb, Sahil Patel and Dylan Young.

The students are in rare company. Five Batavia students will receive the U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service medal; last year only five students in the entire country among all 45,000 BPA members received this award—about one in every 10,000.

The Batavia/Great Oaks BPA chapter has earned national prominence as well. Just one of ten chapters in the state to earn the Chapter of Excellence Award, the chapter also received the state’s highest award, the Ohio Professional Cup, for the third year. They raised the most money for Special Olympics among all Ohio chapters, and 24 students received the Statesman Torch Award, a state-level community and school service award.