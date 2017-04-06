Spring sampler workshops

April 6th, 2017    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

The Appalachian Artisans Guild has lined up a set of classes for April 22 that can be attended by those of all ages. We have leather crafting, beginner knitting, making a Jacob’s ladder toy, and flannel board fun for youngsters. For teens and adults we have a wire-wrapped crystal pendent, rock art, a stained glass project, art doodling, and making a birdhouse gourd.

The classes will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, from 10:00 until 3:00 P.M. Some are scheduled for two hours, other are longer. More details can be found on our website www.appartguild.com, where we have a printable brochure on the Events page. Preregistration is required, with April 17 being the deadline to sign up. Also, questions can be answered by calling 937-587-2394.

