Spring sampler workshops
The Appalachian Artisans Guild has lined up a set of classes for April 22 that can be attended by those of all ages. We have leather crafting, beginner knitting, making a Jacob’s ladder toy, and flannel board fun for youngsters. For teens and adults we have a wire-wrapped crystal pendent, rock art, a stained glass project, art doodling, and making a birdhouse gourd.
The classes will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, from 10:00 until 3:00 P.M. Some are scheduled for two hours, other are longer. More details can be found on our website www.appartguild.com, where we have a printable brochure on the Events page. Preregistration is required, with April 17 being the deadline to sign up. Also, questions can be answered by calling 937-587-2394.
DAVE LEONARD: Bob was a wonderful person and a true joy to be around. He saved my l...
Steve Magas: We started working on a Three Foot law in 2012/2013. When it was intro...
Lisa Karyl: I always donate to my local charities.Giving back to the community is ...
Mrs. Clarissa Acierto: I moved to Amelia almost 12 years ago. At one point I thought things w...
Megan Thieman: All I have to say is Mrs.Walker is like a mom figure to all of us and ...