Ten Milford High School/Great Oaks students will advance to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, California after being among the top four in their events in Ohio. Another seven students finished in the top ten statewide.

The students are enrolled in the Great Oaks Marketing Management and Research program at Milford High School. They were among 34 Milford students competing at the Ohio DECA conference in Columbus.

The top four qualifiers in each event advanced to the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in April.

The national qualifiers and students placing in the top ten include

National Qualifiers:

Tyler Campbell – Personal Financial Literacy (First place)

Jeremiah Dentino – Principles of Business (First place)

Amna Rustom / Lindsey Lawson – Public Relations Project (Third Place)

Tori Gilman – Quick Serve Restaurant – (Third place)

Limo Rustom / Ben Gerding – (Third place)

Emily Perrin / AJ Turner – Travel & Tourism Team Event (Third place)

Aidan Kelly – Principles of Business (Second place)

Top ten finishers:

Trip Yersky – Principles of Finance

Logan Reichert – Principles of Marketing

McKinley Dumm – Apparel & Accessories

Tori Kittrell – Retail Merchandising

Meagan Klingshirn / Sammy Hornberger – Buying & Merchandising

Shala ­­­ – Start Up Business Plan

Over 15,000 students will compete at the International Career Development Conference. All the competitors take a written 100-question multiple choice test on their subject matter and perform a business role-play situation. Awards are given to students placing in the top 10 on their test and/or role play; the top ten overall move on to the second round of competition.

DECA is co-curricular to the Marketing Management and Research program offered by Great Oaks Career Campuses at Milford High School. Ohio DECA has 4,700 members with 157 chapters and National DECA has a total of 180,000 student members for the High School Division.