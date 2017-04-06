Beck performs in ‘Pippin’
Mackenzie Back of Amelia was in the cast of “Pippin.”
“Pippin’ is a musical theatre performance at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
The performance ran Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2 in the Sandra Wolfe Thompson Theatre.
“Pippin” is a coming-of-age extravaganza.
A gang of young mischief-makers escort a young man through his self-discovery to manhood and to finding his true purpose in life.
“Pippin” was presented by Muskingum’s Department of Communication Media and Theatre in collaboration with Muskingum’s Department of Music.
