April 6th, 2017

Mackenzie Back of Amelia was in the cast of “Pippin.”

“Pippin’ is a musical theatre performance at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

The performance ran Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2 in the Sandra Wolfe Thompson Theatre.

“Pippin” is a coming-of-age extravaganza.

A gang of young mischief-makers escort a young man through his self-discovery to manhood and to finding his true purpose in life.

“Pippin” was presented by Muskingum’s Department of Communication Media and Theatre in collaboration with Muskingum’s Department of Music.