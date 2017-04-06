April 6th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

It’s hard to win games without baserunners, and Batavia’s Connor Gadbury made sure Goshen had a difficult time putting runners on base in the Bulldogs’ 6-0 victory on March 29.

Gadbury no-hit the Warriors, allowing just one baserunner in the entire contest: a two-out hit batsman in the top of the fourth. Batavia committed a pair of errors in the top of the seventh inning, allowing two more baserunners to reach.

Outside of those three runners, Gadbury was hard to hit. He struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced and finished the game with 13 punchouts overall.

“The pitching is going to be our strength, and [Gadbury] showed why he’s up there in the rotation, he was dominant,” Batavia head coach Geoff Carter said.

The no-hitter was Gadbury’s first at the high school level. He said his success came from forcing Goshen to hit pitcher’s pitches.

“I made them hit my pitch,” Gadbury said. “I didn’t want them to hit the ones I had to give them, that’s how you get ahead at the high school level.”

Goshen head coach Mark Reed said the Warriors knew they would be in for a test when they faced the Bulldogs.

“Gadbury’s a heck of a ballplayer,” Reed said. “We knew coming into this he was going to throw the ball well. He was hitting his spots and getting on top of us quick. At the end of the day, a tip of the cap to him. When you’ve got a guy in a groove like that, sometimes all you can do is sit back and enjoy the show.”

Offensively, the Bulldogs struck for two runs in the first inning. Zach Newcomb and Colin Sammons both drew walks, and both eventually came around to score. Gadbury, Eckert and Frey also had hits in the inning for Batavia.

Three innings later, Batavia struck again. Peyton Lenhardt led offf the frame with a single. He stole second and third before scoring on a passed ball. Sammons drew a walk, moved to second on a steal and third on a passed ball.

Two batters later, Spencer Fluegel reached base via walk. He and Sammons both came around to score for Batavia in the inning.

The Bulldogs’ final run came in the top of the sixth. Sammons and Gadbury both drew two-out walks. Fluegel’s single scored Sammons to give Batavia a 6-0 lead.

“The hitting started sluggish, I think that was a little carry over from Monday,” Carter said. “We’ll be OK, once the hits start coming and we take the bases like we normally do. Overall, you can’t say too many negative things on a no-hit day.”

Reed said the Warriors are in a tough spot to start the season, having to replace nearly their entire roster from 2016.

“It’s tough for us,” Reed said. “We’re rebuilding. We lost 12 guys from last year’s team. I basically have two returners. We’re very young, we have a lot of freshman, a lot of sophomores. When you’re playing an experienced team like batavia with so many upperclassmen it’s tough. This was also our third time stepping out onto the field all year, so that doesn’t help.”

Reed added that one thing he liked that he saw on the field was the team’s attitude toward the game.

“You can tell that these guys enjoy playing the game,” Reed said. “They play competitively during the summer. At Goshen sometimes we struggle getting guys to play during the summer. These guys really seem like they play for each other, they enjoy being around each other. Hearing them talk in the infield and the outfield they really enjoy the game. That’s tough to beat more than anything.”

The Bulldogs are next scheduled to return to action on Friday, April 7 with a home contest against Georgetown at 4:30 p.m.