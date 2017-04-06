April 6th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Guest editorial

Harry Snyder

President/CEO

Great Oaks Career Campuses



We’re always interested in what people are saying about career-technical education in general and about Great Oaks in particular.

At our open houses recently we heard that people are discovering that career-technical education—or vocational education, if you prefer the 1970s term—may be the right path for the 21st century.

“We attended the open house,” said one parent on the Mason-Deerfield community Facebook page.

“Technical education is not what it was when I was back in high school…I was surprised to hear that many students graduate from Scarlet Oaks only a few credits shy of an associates degree… I think it’s important that all parents look at the options, especially given the rising costs of a college education. We left knowing that Scarlet Oaks is a viable option for all kids, regardless of academic strengths or challenges.”

“(My daughter) will never have to work a job she hates,” echoed another parent in response. “Scarlet Oaks gave her a great launch into the real world with a job she loves even while in college! I’m very proud of her and the teachers and education she received there.”

Real world success is why graduates like Live Oaks class of 2016’s John Fussnecker returns to the school to talk about their experiences.

Fussnecker, who completed the Automotive Technology-Collision program, began working at Abra Auto Body and Glass while still in high school.

At nineteen, he was the youngest Abra employee invited to complete the Springboard Academy, a five-week training program for rising stars in the company.

He came to the open house at Live Oaks to meet new students.

He’s just one of many success stories each year—graduates who leave high school with experience, independence, and a bright future.

We enjoy opening people’s eyes to realize that career-technical education is a viable option for all students.

It’s not for just anyone, and it’s not always easy—students must learn complex academic and professional skills—but Great Oaks graduates can tell you that the hard work pays off. If you’d like to hear more from current and past graduates and parents, find us on Facebook at “Great Oaks Real Life.”