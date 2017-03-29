March 29th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today reminded voters that the deadline to register to vote in the May 2nd Primary and Special Election is one week away, on April 3rd. Important dates to remember for this election are outlined below.

Voters in 74 counties may have a local race or issue on the ballot this May. A full list of the 307 local issues appearing across Ohio is available here. For information on local races, voters should contact their county board of elections.

Register to Vote/Update Your Address

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration ahead of the May 2nd Primary and Special Election is one week away, on April 3rd (30 days before the election). For the first time, Ohio voters may go to MyOhioVote.com/VoterRegistration in order to register online or update an existing registration. Voter registration forms can also be printed from MyOhioVote.com or obtained from a local library or board of elections office.

Military & Overseas Voting

Early voting for military and overseas voters is already underway. Military voters who have not yet registered to vote or submitted a request for absentee ballots in 2017 may still do so by visiting OhioMilitaryVotes.com. Overseas voters can visit OhioVoterPassport.com. There they can download the Federal Post Card Application, register to vote and request an absentee ballot, read through frequently asked questions, track the status of their mailed ballot and sign up for election reminders via email and social media.

Absentee Voting by Mail and In-Person

All Ohio voters may begin voting on April 4, 2017 (first day after the close of registration) using an in-person or mail-in absentee ballot. For more information, visit MyOhioVote.com.