March 29th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

I doubt there is or has been a farmer that can’t tell of raising a crop in unusual circumstances or conditions but I want to at this time tell of a situation that involved my parents, grandparents and all of the rest of us living at home when this took place. This took place in the early 1960s and was a story told over for several years after.

As I have said in the past mom and dad and we kids went over to Benton Road near Owensville on Sunday afternoons and visited grandma and Grandpa Benton. (My moms’ parents.) One Sunday in late winter grandpa called dad over to one side and explained to him that the tenant that had always raised his tobacco crop had stopped farming. This left grandpa without anybody to raise his crop and even though it was only 6 tenths of an acre it was a cash crop enough to pay the farms taxes and insurance and help keep the farm on the black side of the ledger.

Now dad had been ask by grandpa to do many things like give him haircuts or transport him to town if needed etc… But to come over from our farm on Fruit Ridge Road to Benton Road which is easily over 35 miles of crocked roads along with transporting the tractors and equipment along with transporting all the help was something he would have to give a long thought to but none the less he would think it over and let him know the next Sunday. Grandpa I don’t think felt too confident that dad was going to do this and on that side of the county tobacco farmers were scarce and all the good ones had been spoken for.

On the way home dad told mom of the request and they went back and forth debating the good and bad involved in this deal. Dad had taken the devils’ advocate stance so he could talk out what was going to be the hard parts. Mom took the good side explaining how we all would help and she had talked to Aunt Verona and she thought Ralph and Uncle Leo could work out the use of his tractor so dad wouldn’t have to haul a second tractor. By the time we had arrived home mom was telling dad just how much her parents depended on that crop and how sad of an event this could turn out for her folks. (Mom knew how to lean on a person with the guilt card. Of course my dad was a man who had and would always go the distance to help a person out. Mom was also but this time she was pretty one sided on the topic.

On the next Sunday we went to Benton Road and Grandma had fixed her specialty of chicken and egg dumplings. (Dad said that was the meal mom prepared when he had come courting and that was how she caught him) and mom never denied it. After the really awesome meal grandpa pulled his kitchen chair up a little closer to dad as the rest of us left the table and mom grandma and Aunt Mabel cleared the table. The conversation wasn’t very long as dad said he would raise grandpas’ crop but only that one year. It was a long haul and a lot of extra time to get everything there and back home. Grandpa understood and even told dad that whatever he would need he would pay for it. I think that shocked dad very much but he maintained his poker face.

When May arrived we hauled our lime spreader To Benton Road and spread the ammonium nitrate and fertilizer on the patch right behind the barn and if I recall right Uncle Leo sent my cousin Mike over with their tractor and plows and he plowed the patch for dad. What a savings of time this was. Latter when we came to set the crop out dad had arranged again with Uncle Leo to use his tractor and when we pulled in with all the tobacco plants, water pump and people to get the job done the tractor was setting in front of the barn waiting for us. All dad had to really load was the disc to work the ground properly and the tobacco setter. Once the tobacco setter was pulling into the patch mom took over by moving the crew into action. With her and Ben on the setter, dad on the tractor and me following the setter to plant any missed plants. By supper time the crop was in the ground and looking great. Grandpa had stayed at the end of the patch and watched the crop be set and was all smiles when it was finished.

The next part was cultivating. Dad loaded the tractor and cultivators on our truck somehow got to Benton Road without them falling off. As he cultivated mom, Ben and I followed with the hoes. We didn’t have to chop as the patch wasn’t too weedy, but as we walked the rows mom told of the years as a young girl chopping weeds for her parents and how much she and her siblings did and that children should be glad they could help. (Pretty certain that part was aimed at Ben and me as a reminder.) We cultivated and hoed three times and it was a safe bet mom was going to reminisce some and let Ben and me know how lucky we were. I want to stop here for a minute and say that walking with a hoe chopping weeds isn’t the greatest of enjoyment but working beside our mom and working as a family leaps into my mind and leaves me with the thought of family and togetherness. Sorry for the interruption but had to say that.

On Labor Day weekend we cut the tobacco and hung it in the barn to cure. Dad had raised a good crop that year and the rails hung with a lot of weight on them. In December we bundled up the entire crop and loaded it on trucks and took it to our stripping room on Fruit Ridge. Grandma and Grandpa Benton came to our home also for that week. Grandpa helped strip tobacco and grandma ran the kitchen as mom was teaching school that week. Grandma it was agreed was as good of a replacement as there was to have. We ate well! The tobacco went to market before Christmas and we got top price for the crop and it had weighed more than ever before. This made dad proud and relieved I think and grandpa was smiles from ear to ear. My mom smiled and shed some tears as that was what she did when she was happy. On top of all that good news Cousin Jerry Carlier’s’ son Tommy Joe had ask if he could raise the tobacco the next year. Also that was the last of our long distance farming!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.