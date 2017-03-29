March 29th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Judy A. Schneider nee Monroe of Williamsburg, OH age 61, born May 8, 1955, wife of Wayne C. Schneider who she was married to for 44 years.

Mother of Wayne C. Schneider II of Williamsburg, OH; Joe Schneider and wife Kathy of Batavia, OH; Anna Evans and husband Paul of Bethel, OH; Doug Fogle and wife Melinda of Columbus, OH; Thomas Smith and wife Renee of Bethel, OH. Grandmother to Stephanie Schneider and husband Michael of Decatur, OH; Bobby Evans of Bethel, OH; Madison McFarland of Batavia, OH; Dylan Evans of Bethel, OH; Joey Schneider of Batavia, OH; Jorgya Schneider of Batavia, OH; Bryan Evans of Bethel, OH; Kayleb Evans of Bethel, OH; and Kenny Evans of Bethel, OH. Great Grandmother to Steven and Shelby Hawley of Batavia, OH. Daughter to Anna M. Hall of Mt. Washington, OH. Sister to Missy Sumner and husband Rob of Mt. Washington, Oh; Marilyn Harding and husband Eric of Fort Worth, IN; Mike Hall and wife Mary of Cincinnati, OH; Sister in Law to Bob Loretz of North Vernon, IN. Best Friend to Viola Engle of Williamsburg, OH.

Judy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Judy was preceded in death by father Howard Marshall Monroe, son Kenny Miller, and sister Kathy Loretz.

Services were held Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 6:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice St., Mount Orab, OH 45154, where friends and family were received from 4:00 pm until the time of service.