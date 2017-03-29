March 29th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Hospitality and good customer service is the key component for visitors to have an excellent experience while staying in Clermont County. And hotels act as the first “welcoming party.”

At the Holiday Inn & Suites Cincinnati- Eastgate, you will experience all that and more thanks to their friendly staff and newest General Manager, Nick Baker.

Nick has been in the hospitality industry for many years, but recently took over as the hotel’s General Manager in December of 2015.

Previously, Nick acted as the Assistant General Manager since August of 2013.

Nick is a Clermont County resident and in his free time, he enjoys playing with his two children and hitting the links at the nearest golf course.

Under Nick’s leadership, the Holiday Inn continues to produce excellent results.

In fact, in the month of February this year, his hotel scored 11 percent higher than competitive properties in guest satisfaction.

This 212 room, full-service hotel features 15,000 square feet of meeting space, which brings both leisure and business travelers alike.

The hotel will also be experiencing a bit of a makeover in 2017 as they revamp the hotel hallways and carpets.

“Nick and his staff are a pleasure to work with,” Cathy Schmuck, director of Events at the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

Schmuck added, “I have known Nick for over two years and I knew when he accepted this position that he would make a great leader for the Holiday Inn. The hotel is in a great location and as it is the only hotel with significant meeting space, they are easily able to host large groups from out of town, or even local organizations needing somewhere to hold a reunion or fundraiser. The Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau loves working with Nick and his staff.”

The hotel also features McKenna’s restaurant, which is open daily for both guests of the hotel and local residents looking to grab a quick bite to eat.

At McKenna’s, guests will enjoy specialty drinks paired with excellent entrees from their world class culinary team.

“McKenna’s restaurant is great for lunch meetings with potential clients or after work for dinner and a few drinks,” Schmuck said.