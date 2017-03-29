March 29th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Rotary Club of Batavia hosted its annual Four-Way Test Speech Contest March 14. Students from Clermont Northeastern and Batavia high schools participated in this event that gives young adults an opportunity to develop public speaking skills while researching a subject that is of personal interest to them.

All speeches are written around Rotary’s Four-Way Test, which is a world-wide moral code used by Rotarians to help build personal and business relationships. The “test” asks four questions: 1) Is it (the topic) the truth? 2) Is it fair to all concerned? 3) Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4) Will it be beneficial to all concerned? These questions are used by Rotarians to define what charities and businesses they support; students participating in the Batavia speech contest used these questions to test their opinions toward the topics they chose.

“The Four-Way Test questions were created by Herb Taylor in the 1940s” said Michael Chapman, past president of Batavia Rotary and current assistant district governor. “It is considered the Golden Rule of business by Rotarians around the world.”

The first student to speak was CNE’s Emily Kuntz. She feels one of the biggest mistakes people make is thinking deaf people cannot accomplish anything in their lives. Her suggestion is to offer more education to deaf students for more accessibility to their studies and their communities.

Megan Wallace of Batavia High School wrote her speech on the ethical treatment of animals in zoos. She feels animals are most happy within their ecosystems in the wild. Speaking up against animal captivity is one way to return animals to their natural habitat, Wallace said.

A world without art or music was the topic of Clara Brinson’s speech. Brinson, from CNE, feels public schools are slowly cutting down on their fine arts programs. She explained band has taught her how to be a leader and how to work with others. She would hate some students not to get the chance to experience this.

Joshua Jung of Batavia High School spoke on standardized tests and the way teachers respond to them. He questions whether these tests accurately showcase students’ abilities and wonders whether students are able to score well when they have to take several tests in one day.

Extracurricular activities in school systems was Zoe Beebe’s topic. Beebe is a senior at Clermont Northeastern High School and feels extracurriculars are a great way for students to gain skills while in a safe, structured environment. She thinks every student should be allowed to take extracurricular activities after school, and that schools should have more options for students to choose.

Safa Jeelani of Batavia High School asked the audience if gifted education really has a significant impact on students. She feels many gifted students have goals that do not motivate them because they are not challenging enough. She thinks peer tutoring and mixing students with different abilities would benefit all students.

Clarissa Chandler of Batavia High School was the final speaker. She spoke about mental health issues and how this can impact the way a child learns and grows. She stated that teaching mindfulness and coping skills would help students if they are every faced with their own mental health issues.

Teams of Batavia Rotary members judged the students on several topics during their speeches. Participants were scored on whether their speech touched on all four aspects of the Four-Way Test, whether it displayed an understanding of the test, originality of topic application, organization of speech, and language usage. Students were also judged on speech delivery that included poise, enunciation, non-verbal communication (body expressions), use of voice, and ability to impress an audience.

Once tallied, all points for the winners were very close, Chapman said. Those who placed third were Kuntz and Jeelani who received $50 checks from Batavia Rotary. Second place went to Wallace and Beebe, who received $100. First-place winners were Brinson and Jung; they received $250 at the Rotary District 6670’s Four-Way Test Contest April 2 at Wright State University. There are 52 Rotary clubs in the district; Brinson and Jung were among the 30-35 contestants who participated.

“We couldn’t have held this competition without the assistance of Bernadette Wayne from CNE and Adam Paine of Batavia,” Chapman said. “Both teachers worked hard to prep the students in public speaking, and deserve our thanks for a job well done.”

Batavia Rotary hosts the Four-Way Test Speech Contest each year in March. For more information about this and other Rotary programs, visit www.batavia-rotary.org.