The Grassy Run Historical Arts Committee announces dates for annual Heritage Rendezvous to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the “Battle of Grassy Run”

April 28, 29 and 30, 2017, will be the annual rendezvous at the Williamsburg Community Park, 150 East Main Street,

Williamsburg, OH 45176. This year will mark the 225th anniversary of the Battle of Grassy Run, the largest documented battle between natives and settlers in what is now Clermont County. Our event will celebrate the lives of those who struggled to live in the wilderness north of the mighty Ohio River, from those who had lived here for hundreds of years to the newcomers who wanted a piece of land they could call their own. We will demonstrate some of the customs and skills they needed to survive and tell stories of some of the major characters of that period.

Friday is school day and will feature a demonstration of the weapons and tactics used on the frontier with a battle. There will also be a battle on Saturday, weather permitting. Another highlight of Saturday will be Maggie Delaney telling the story of her indentured servitude. On Sunday, talk with Maggie about finally gaining her freedom and her new venture.

She will answer questions regarding “Ghouls, bodysnatching and the medical community: the Resurrectionists in Ohio” and will give you a view into an unusual piece of Ohio history. There will be blacksmiths, woodworkers, a ropemaker and weavers demonstrating their skills as well as natives drumming, dancing and singing. There will be storytelling, music and period vendors selling unique wares throughout the weekend. Schools can contact Kay Shields at 724-3740 to register for Friday. More information will be posted to our Facebook page, GRHAC.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact George West at 513-625-1461 or email at Grassyrun@gmail.com.