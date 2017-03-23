March 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

Until a few weeks ago, I had never heard of an air fryer. During a conversation with a co-worker, she mentioned how much she loved cooking in her air fryer. “What’s an air fryer?” I asked. She said it was a cooking device that made fried foods without using cooking oil. She said it also resembled a giant egg. After my co-worker’s brief description, she told me about the items she had cooked.

I watched several You Tube videos and saw how easy it was to use. I was so impressed that I ordered one immediately. My next concern was figuring out which model to order. There are several models available. Although they all basically the same, models vary in color and size. After reading reviews on a few models, I settled on the Gowise USA Electric Digital Air Fryer.

I chose the smallest unit since I only needed a model large enough to cook for two people.

I was ecstatic when I saw how simple the instructions were. You cook a piece of food by inserting it into a basket and then set the temperature and timer. I have learned how to use it by trial and error. My co-worker said she uses the preset temperature and only adjusts the timer which is what I now do. I may start by cooking an item for a short time and then adjust the timer accordingly.

The instructions are simple. As long as it isn’t a runny liquid like soup, you can cook it inside an air fryer.

I have successfully cooked chicken tenders, cheese sticks, steak, shrimp, and asparagus. Of all the cooking devices I have used, the air fryer is the easiest to use.

The best feature about the air fryer is that it gives food a fried taste without all the fattening grease.

But you can coat items in Olive Oil for added flavor if you like. Another great feature is the mess is minimal, and the device is easy to clean. I remove the basket and fill it with some Dawn soap and hot water. After a few minutes, I just wipe the basket clean. The material is made of some kind of slick metal.

So how does an air fryer work? It cooks any food item you would usually cook in oil. But instead of oil, the fryer uses circulated air to cook your food. It makes the temperature high enough to give your fish or chicken a fried food taste.

However, if you are a true fan of hard fried food, you won’t get it from the air fryer.

But it’s a healthier alternative to oil based deep-fried food. I have also read on a few websites that some restaurants are even using the air fryer.

I give the air fryer a thumbs up and say it’s worth the price. Within a few years, everyone will have one in their kitchen. It’s especially great for someone who doesn’t want to spend a lot of time cooking or cleaning.

It really is as simple as throwing in a steak or chicken breast and setting a timer. So you don’t have to be a chef to make yourself a nice steak dinner. And if you are a vegetarian, the air fryer does a great job cooking fresh vegetables and turning them into healthy meals.

Marc is a grandparent and longtime resident of Clermont County. Visit his author page Life with Grandpa and his blog Wise Grandpa.