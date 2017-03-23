March 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

I want to talk to the alcoholic and drug addicts to encourage you there is a way out. I’m doing a six-year sentence because of alcohol. Alcohol is a drug, too, don’t forget. I tried killing myself many times. I been hurt multiple times in car crashes because of alcohol, not because I was driving, but hanging around others who were drinking and driving.

I have been through different kinds of treatment to get help, but this was short-lived because I could not trust myself. Then in 2014, I looked in the mirror and did not like what I seen: I was in the Clermont County Jail waiting to go to prison. Then I pick up the Bible and found out how much God loves me. The Bible told me man’s way leads to death, but God’s way leads to life.

Quit being a people-pleaser and be a God-pleaser. Now I put God first in my life. I went through an intense treatment program here in prison, but I give all the glory to God for my success. Jesus said I am the way, the truth and the life (John 14:6). How true this statement is.

My life has been great ever since I made my commitment to Jesus Christ. I been blessed so much. See, I was selfish and prideful and did not want help from anyone. I thought I could handle all my problems on my own. I’m 57-years-old now and my problems sure were not fixed by me.

If you’re tired of carrying that car on your back — what I mean by that is all the guilt, shame and all the negative things we did in life — our thinking is the problem. God gave me a new heart and mind and soul. He gives me all positive attitudes. He took away all of that garbage I had stored up in me through my lifetime. I have a clean slate now.

If I can wake up in the morning with a smile on my face in prison surrounded by a lot of negativity activity, you can, too. There is nothing better than waking up watching the sun come up, drinking a cup of coffee. And thanking God for what he has done for me. If you want your family back and have a relationship with your children and grandchildren, this is the only way.

Don’t listen to negative people, listen to God to give you guidance. If you want what I have, go to church and Bible study. Hang with positive people. By coming out of your comfort zone and doing something positive, you will never look back at the past. And you will never do drugs or alcohol again.

See God is looking for people to reach out to Him. God loves you very much. He’s not angry with you. Give him a chance. God Bless.

Danny Whittaker was charged with vehicle assault and operating a motor vehicle while on alcohol or drugs in October 2014 and sentenced to six years in prison. He is eligible for release on March 30, 2019. He is currently incarcerated at the London Correctional Institute in London, Ohio.