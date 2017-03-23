March 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Leroy Deck, Sr., 70 years old of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on March 13, 2017, at his home in Felicity, Ohio.

He is survived by his Wife: Charlotte Nickol Deck. Daughter: Tiffany (Mike) Adams. Sons: Leroy (Misty) Deck, Jr. and Shane (Elishua Deckert) Deck. Grandchildren: Justin (Courtney) Snider, Taylor Barger, Corey Deck, Morgan (Eric) Sodders, Morgan Barger, Chase Deck, Liz Adams, Shelby Deck, Lane Barger, Phoenix Deck, Dalton Barger, Wyatt Deckert and Grant Deckert. Great-Grandchildren: Bentley Snider, Noah Henson, Carson Sodders and Hailey Snider. 3 Sisters: Fran (the late Ron) Louderback, Louella (Richard) Crooks and the late Ernestine Bearse.

Numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services were held at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 1:00 PM. Visitation was also be on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home.

Burial was at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio.