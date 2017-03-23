March 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Culvert work to prepare for three culvert replacements requires the following lane closures beginning this week:

• Thursday, March 23 – Friday, March 31 – Various lane closures on State Route 132 in Ohio Township, between Lindale/Mt. Holly and Concord roads, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week day. • Thursday, March 23 – Friday, March 31: Various lane closures on SR 125 in Tate Township, between Bethel-New and Davis roads, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week day.

• Thursday, March 23 – Friday, March 31 – Various lane closures on SR 131 in Miami Township, between Wild Rose Lane and Dry Run Road, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week day. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The culverts will be replaced during the summer when school is out, and advisories will be sent with road closure and detour information at that time.

Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and lane closures.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through a work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com