Culvert work requires various lane closures beginning this week
Culvert work to prepare for three culvert replacements requires the following lane closures beginning this week:
• Thursday, March 23 – Friday, March 31 – Various lane closures on State Route 132 in Ohio Township, between Lindale/Mt. Holly and Concord roads, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week day. • Thursday, March 23 – Friday, March 31: Various lane closures on SR 125 in Tate Township, between Bethel-New and Davis roads, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week day.
• Thursday, March 23 – Friday, March 31 – Various lane closures on SR 131 in Miami Township, between Wild Rose Lane and Dry Run Road, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week day. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The culverts will be replaced during the summer when school is out, and advisories will be sent with road closure and detour information at that time.
Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and lane closures.
To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through a work zone.
For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com
Mrs. Clarissa Acierto: I moved to Amelia almost 12 years ago. At one point I thought things w...
Megan Thieman: All I have to say is Mrs.Walker is like a mom figure to all of us and ...
Alex: Bob Walker was put on administrative leave I can confirm that from man...
Brett Milam: Mary, thank you for alerting me to the mistake. It has since been corr...
Mary Hufford: Please correct your caption so it accurately indicates AHS Principal i...