March 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

For the March 16, 2017 edition:

The story “Milford student earns honors in photography,” Jenna Bellonby is a 10th grader.

“West Clermont selects principal for the new high school amid pushback from students’ photo caption misidentified Stephanie Walker as “Stephanie Weber.”

In Obits, Mrs. Flatts picture was incorrectly put under Mrs. Schirmer’s name and Mrs. Patten-Towler was not supposed to have a picture. We sincerely regret the errors and have reprinted the incorrect obituaries in the March 23 edition.

Online, “Three Loveland girls win Scouting gold award,” originally typo’d the title with “when” instead of win.”