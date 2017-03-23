March 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

I’ve been doing this all wrong from the get-go. This column that is.

When I took the editor position, I was informed that an expectation of the new editor was to write columns. I certainly like doing just that. And the obvious first column was to introduce myself to a new audience and let readers get a chance to get an idea of who the heck is running their paper.

But then what? I wrote an apolitical column about how we ought to listen to each other more – not exactly breaking news. I then wrote a column about my food choices and recommended others try to broaden their food choices, too. Perhaps some readers did, perhaps some readers used that column as a napkin for lunch.

The point being: I missed the mark with those two columns after the first one.

Here’s what I should instead have written: Talk to me, please.

You, the reader. I don’t know who you are. I don’t know who is reading The Clermont Sun – who are you, the Subscriber? I have a rough idea of how “many” of you there are, but not anything else about you.

I don’t know what you like about the paper or dislike. I don’t know what makes you continue subscribing and what made you unsubscribe in a rage (or in sadness or in cynicism or in a otherwise perfectly justified reason).

Do you like the layout and design? If you’ve noticed, Subscriber, I’ve fiddled slightly with the front page since I got my feet under me here. We originally had five stories with five photos featured on the front page, but that seemed far too busy to me. As a reader myself, it was just plain ugly to look at. I mean no disrespect to prior design arrangements, as that worked for a time.

I’ve now brought the front page down to three stories with three photos.

Do you like the School Spotlight feature? Is there a school we aren’t featuring enough that should be featured more?

What about the Opinion section? Do you like weekly contributors’ Marc Hoover and Rick Houser? Do you like reading what your Senators, Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, are writing? Is there other voices you want to see represented in the Opinion section?

What about the issues you care about? Write me a letter! Email me a letter! I’m not always the most efficient with responding to emails or phone calls, but I will get back to you.

Or what about over in The Sunday Sun with Terri Schlichenmeyer’s regular book views, The Bookworm Sez? Do you like it where it is or think it should be featured in The Clermont Sun?

And what about those political cartoons, are they doing anything for you?

What about the stories themselves? What are we not covering that you think we should be covering? What are we covering too much of? What are we covering, but not in the way you would like? Are we missing something?

How about sports, organized and written by our very own walking sports encyclopedia, Garth Shanklin? Are there sports he’s somehow not getting to that you think he should be covering?

And again, who are you, Subscriber? Are you from Clermont County? Have you been here long? How old are you? Are you in school, done with school and/or dropped out?

As you’ll see in today’s issue, March 23, I had to create a Corrections Box to feature a few mistakes we made in the March 16 edition of The Clermont Sun. Whenever a mistake is made – and I take full responsibility for every mistake in The Sun – it’s regrettable and I do my best, along with my staff, to mitigate them, but they are unavoidable. I am thankful to astute readers – and subscribers – who keep me on my toes. And please, keep me on those toes!

I cannot and will never be able to promise perfection as a journalist and as a representative of The Clermont Sun. However, I can promise transparency and the utmost devotion to accuracy and fairness.

And in keeping with that promise to transparency, I truly want to know, who are you, Subscriber? And what do you think about the paper in 2017?

I can be reached at bmilam@clermontsun.com, 513-732-2511, ext. 119, which is my office phone or 513-310-5564, which is my cell phone or fax at 513-732-6344.