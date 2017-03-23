Arrelous Robert Rowland “Bob,” 82
Arrelous Robert Rowland “Bob,” 82, of Union Township, passed away on March 19, 2017 at Washington Care Center.
He was born February 19, 1935 in Chesterhill, Ohio, son of the late Arrelous and Dessie St. Claire Rowland. He was married to Imogene Baker Rowland, who survives, for 63 years. Bob was a United States Korean War Army veteran and a members of the Nazarene Church in Felicity. He is survived by his children, Rocky (Clara), Rowland, Ricky (Carol) Rowland, Rex (Nicole) Rowland, Randy (Hannah) Rowland and Regina (Chuck) Behymer; daughter-in-law, Sandy Rowland; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Rusty Rowland, two sisters and one brother.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane St., Bethel. Funeral services will be held at 10 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Felicity Cemetery. Please sign his online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.
Mrs. Clarissa Acierto: I moved to Amelia almost 12 years ago. At one point I thought things w...
Megan Thieman: All I have to say is Mrs.Walker is like a mom figure to all of us and ...
Alex: Bob Walker was put on administrative leave I can confirm that from man...
Brett Milam: Mary, thank you for alerting me to the mistake. It has since been corr...
Mary Hufford: Please correct your caption so it accurately indicates AHS Principal i...