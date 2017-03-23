March 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Arrelous Robert Rowland “Bob,” 82, of Union Township, passed away on March 19, 2017 at Washington Care Center.

He was born February 19, 1935 in Chesterhill, Ohio, son of the late Arrelous and Dessie St. Claire Rowland. He was married to Imogene Baker Rowland, who survives, for 63 years. Bob was a United States Korean War Army veteran and a members of the Nazarene Church in Felicity. He is survived by his children, Rocky (Clara), Rowland, Ricky (Carol) Rowland, Rex (Nicole) Rowland, Randy (Hannah) Rowland and Regina (Chuck) Behymer; daughter-in-law, Sandy Rowland; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Rusty Rowland, two sisters and one brother.

Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane St., Bethel. Funeral services will be held at 10 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Felicity Cemetery. Please sign his online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.