St Mark’s Community, which is managed by Graceworks Housing Services, would like to let all of our volunteers. We want them to know how much we appreciate what they do for us. In fact, we are honoring those volunteers at O‘Chaley’s on April 13.

Volunteers help to make the world a brighter place. With that in mind, we would like to thank the following individuals:

Paulette Phelps

Donna Swisher

Vance Pribble

Hatti Marshall

Pat Davis

Barb Smith

Mary Tutt

Ginny Wahl

Arbors of Milford

Riverhills Church

Nurses Care

Debbie Retherford

Ann Sulllivan

Zack & Cait Powell

Jon & Lvetta Washko

Betsy Williams

Sheila Woodard

Virginia & Neal Komo