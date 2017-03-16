March 16th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced today the launch of the Batavia-Union Cemetery’s online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com. In December 2014, Treasurer Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the internet. OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the second year in a row.

Batavia-Union Cemetery is the first special district in Clermont County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com. Batavia-Union Cemetery’s online checkbook includes over 600 individual transactions that represent more than $200,000 of total spending over the past three years.

“I believe the people of Clermont County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” said Treasurer Mandel. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

“The Cemetery Board believes that even though the Batavia Union Cemetery budget is a small budget, part of the money used to maintain the cemetery comes from the Village of Batavia and Batavia Township’s taxpayer dollars. The three member board feels that where these public tax dollars are being spent should be visible to the public taxpayers,” said Finance Director Stephen Shinkle. “When the Treasurer’s Office provided OhioCheckbook.com program, the board elected to post its financial statements online for the public to see.”

For more information or to view your local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on BataviaUnionCemetery.OhioCheckbook.com.