March 9th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The cheerleaders of the Williamsburg Junior Athletic Association (WJAA) will host a Cornhole Tournament from 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 in the Williamsburg Middle/High School Gym.

Advance tickets are $10 per adult, $20 per team. Tickets for children are $5 per child 12 and under, $10 per team. Anyone wishing to purchase tickets on the day of the event will pay $15 per adult, $30 per team. Tickets at the door for children will be $10 per child 12 and under, $20 per team.

“Money raised at this event will be used for the WJAA cheerleaders to attend competitions and workshops,” said Sarah Negley, WJAA Treasurer and Cheer Rep. “We will also raise additional money to give back to the WJAA association so that girls who may not be able to afford it can participate.”

Cash prizes will be given to cornhole teams placing first or second. A large raffle will take place during the event, as well as split the pot. Other WJAA teams will host booths that include homemade baked goods, face painting, and snow cones.

WJAA provides sporting opportunities for boys and girls from kindergarten through sixth grade. In addition to cheerleading, WJAA offers soccer, baseball, basketball, softball, and wrestling.

The Cornhole Tournament takes place on Saturday, March 18, at the Williamsburg Middle/High School, 500 South Fifth Street, Williamsburg. For more information, contact Negley at (513) 827-0076 or www.wjaa.org.