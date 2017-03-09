‘Night Watch’ to debut March 10
Unable to sleep, Elaine paces the living room of her Manhattan townhouse, troubled by unsettling memories and vague fears. Her husband tries to comfort her, but when he steps away for a moment, Elaine screams as she sees (or does she?) a body of a dead man in the window across the way. The police are called, but find nothing. Is Elaine on the verge of a nervous breakdown? After Elaine sees another body and police find nothing, again, her husband calls in a psychiatrist who suggests that Elaine commit herself into a sanitarium.
From this point on, the plot thickens and moves quickly and grippingly as those involved contribute to the deepening suspense and mystery of the play as it draws towards its riveting and chilling climax.
Tickets are $19 each and can be purchased at LTCplays.com. Mark your Calendar and join us for this thriller. Performances at 10 S. Mechanic Street in beautiful Downtown Lebanon, Ohio.
