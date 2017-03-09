March 9th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, quality, compassionate care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that the prestigious Truven Health 100 Top Hospitals® annual awards program has named Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital as one of the highest performing hospitals in the nation, based on program’s balanced scorecard of clinical, operational and financial metrics.

This is the eighth time Clermont Hospital has earned the prestigious recognition, the most of any Greater Cincinnati-area hospital on the 100 Top Hospitals list.

Using independent public data and proprietary analytics, the newly released 100 Top Hospitals study recognizes hospitals that have clearly demonstrated the vision to develop long-term excellence in care, efficiency and community value.

The study objectively gauges leadership impact and organizational health by assessing the ability to drive consistent, outstanding performance versus the performance of industry peers.

“As a 2017 100 Top Hospitals award winner, our leadership team, medical staff and employees together as a team have met the program’s national benchmarks for the highest balanced performance in the US,” said Jeff Graham, Mercy Health East Market President and CEO.

“The dedicated team at Clermont Hospital works daily to make our patients’ lives better and this recognition from Truven Health Analytics is a great acknowledgment of our efforts on behalf of the people and communities we serve,” said Clermont Hospital President Ken James.

Visit 100tophospitals.com for more information on this program.