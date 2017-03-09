Local resident earns degree from WGU

March 9th, 2017    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

Brooke Clevenger of Batavia (45103) has received her Bachelor of Science in Business – Human Resource Management degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The university held its 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on February 11 and celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access  to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now  serves 79,000 students nationwide and has more than 75,000 graduates in  all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation‚s leading competency-based  university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders,  employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education.

In less than 20 years, the university has become a leading influence in  changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the  workforce needed in today‚s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by  the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one  of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC  Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

