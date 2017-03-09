March 9th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Brooke Clevenger of Batavia (45103) has received her Bachelor of Science in Business – Human Resource Management degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The university held its 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on February 11 and celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.

