March 2nd, 2017

The Williamsburg Garden Club will meet on Tuesday evening, March 7th at 6:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 2nd and Gay Streets.

Hostesses for the evening are Sandy Breigel and Gwen Smith. The program will be “”Hometown Habitat: Stories of Bringing Nature Home.”

The meeting is open to the public. For additional information call (513) 734-7676.