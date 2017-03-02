Williamsburg Garden Club to meet

March 2nd, 2017    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

The Williamsburg Garden Club will meet on Tuesday evening, March 7th at 6:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 2nd and Gay Streets.

Hostesses for the evening are Sandy Breigel and Gwen Smith.  The program will be “”Hometown Habitat: Stories of Bringing Nature Home.”

The meeting is open to the public.  For additional information call (513) 734-7676.

