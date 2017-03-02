March 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Patricia Brown, 70 years of Sardinia, passed away on Saturday February 25, 2017 at the Mercy Health-Mt. Orab Medical Center.

She was born in Mariemont, OH on September 13, 1946, the daughter of the late David and Mable (Fite) Sparks. Besides her parents, she was also preceded by two sisters, Betty Simpson and Virginia Jenny Driscle.

Patricia was a member of the Russellville Church of Christ and volunteered at the Veterans Home in Georgetown.

Patricia is survived by her son, Matt (Stephanie) Brown of Sardinia, two brothers, Tom (Karen) Sparks of Amelia and Bill (April) Sparks of FL, sister, Sharon (Gary) Adams of OK, five grandchildren, Tom (Tierra) Dyer, Cody (Emma) Dyer, Matthew Brown, Tony Brown and Joey Brown, one great grandson, Wyatt Dyer and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held 12:00 PM Wednesday March 1, 2017 at the Russellville Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Graceland Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call from 10:00 AM until of services on March 1 at the church.

Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com.