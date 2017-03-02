March 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Lucas Herron soloed in a single-engine aircraft on February 18, 2017. This was Lucas’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft. Lucas, a resident of Batavia, is studying to obtain his pilot certificate at Sporty’s Academy at Clermont County Airport in Batavia, OH.

When Lucas obtains his pilot certificate, he will be able to carry a passenger and fly as long as weather conditions are favorable. The aircraft that Lucas has been using for his flight training can carry four people and cruises at nearly 140 miles per hour.

Lucas Herron will soon join the ranks of nearly 600,000 U.S. licensed pilots who learned to fly for the challenge and adventure. Anyone interested in more information about learning to fly may visit www.sportysacademy.com or call Sporty’s Academy at 513.735.9500.