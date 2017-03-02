March 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Collin Keith soloed in a single-engine aircraft on February 20, 2017. This was Collin’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft. Collin is enrolled in the Aviation Technology: Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

Collin is the son of Larry and Delores Keith and resides in Williamsburg, OH. When Collin completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

For more information about professional pilot training in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont visit www.ucclermont.edu or call 513.732.5200.