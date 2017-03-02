March 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Already halfway through the 2016-2017 school year and Amelia High School/Great Oaks’ Business Management–Financial Services program and Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter has had many successes and participated in a variety of service projects and fundraisers. Beginning in September, new members were inducted into the chapter along with a new officer team. Shortly after, three candidates, Dylan Guth, Lucy Wesley, and Lauren Alvarado were chosen after an interview and questionnaire process to become candidates for the Ohio BPA State Officer Team. During the BPA Fall Leadership Conference, students supported the three candidates’ campaigns and participated in a variety of professional development workshops focusing on teamwork, problem solving, professionalism, and interview skills.

At the end of the conference Dylan Guth was elected as the Ohio Business Professionals of America State Treasurer, “I couldn’t believe it when they called my name as treasurer that day. I remember feeling that it wasn’t just me that won, but my whole chapter and everyone who supported me,” explained Guth.

Soon after, Senior, Kristina Hodges’ submitted t-shirt design was chosen by the new officer team to be the official t-shirt design for the Ohio State Leadership Conference in March.

During class, the BPA chapter has been working hard to prepare for regional competitions in January. Classes have been preparing research papers, learning the ins and outs of basic Microsoft Office applications, gaining experience with accounting principles and payroll, along with a knowledge of other business topics such as entrepreneurship, and marketing, banking and personal finance.

The Amelia High School/Great Oaks Business Management–Financial Services program and BPA chapter has 36 students attending the State Leadership Conference in March to continue to test their knowledge in a range of business topics and skill events ranging from software applications, business presentations, finance, and graphic design. “We are proud of our member’s accomplishments and look forward to success at the state level,” said instructor Becky Landen.

Along with all these accomplishments and preparations, BPA has taken time to give back and participate in various service projects and fundraisers for the community. In late September, they went to the Special Olympics fishing day at Winton Woods, to spend time with the athletes and help them fish. The chapter worked along with their school to raise money for veterans in the community and later raise money and basic necessities for the elderly in the area through Clermont County Senior Services. Before the end of the year, Amelia BPA plans to participate in a few more projects such as Special Olympics Ski day at Perfect North Slopes raising awareness of the National Organization of Youth Safety (NOYS) at the State Leadership Conference in March. Senior Hailey Davis who is interning with the organization will be working with conference attendees to increase the awareness of teen safety in all areas including social media, driving, and drug/alcohol abuse. The chapter will also be donating money from their Valentine’s Day sale to the Clermont County Special Olympics, as well as sponsoring a penny-war at the high school. Business Professionals of America also does a variety of fundraisers to benefit the chapter in order to fund trips and events.

The Business Management – Financial Services program is a Great Oaks Career Campus program in conjunction with Amelia High School.

An easy way to support the Amelia High School/Great Oaks BPA chapter is by signing up for a Kroger card and giving our club number, 83528. If you are already a member it is easy and simple to add this number to your card at no additional expense. Amelia BPA appreciates all the support from the community and plans to continue its success in upcoming regional, state, and national competition.