March 2nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Ohio ACTE (Ohio Association for Career and Technical Education) is pleased to announce this year’s recipient of the Outstanding School Board Member.

Beth McManus of the Grant Career Center was chosen.

Beth McManus has worked with the Grant administration to develop a childcare/preschool program which works in conjunction with our Early Childhood program to provide services for the adult education students needing child care. This allows adult students to pursue their continuing education.

In addition, members of the community and Grant staff have a program for their children that provides child care with educational options.

Beth has been instrumental in providing the feedback to make this program a five-star quality program. She was nominated by coworker, Lisa Tuttle-Huff.

Ms. McManus, along with the other 2017 award winners, will be recognized at Ohio ACTE’s 2017 Connections to Education Conference that will take place July 26-26 at the Hilton Easton.

Ohio ACTE is a non-profit association that works to advocate for career-technical and adult education (CTE) in Ohio and offer educators the information, representation and resources they need to provide outstanding educational opportunities for students of all ages and abilities.