The Owensville Historical Society (OHS) is looking for new members to help preserve the history of Owensville and the surrounding communities.

Meetings are held the 2nd Saturday of the month, April through November, at 1:00 p.m., at the Owensville Historical Society Museum, located at 410 South Broadway.

Our meetings consist of business concerning the OHS, guest speakers, field trip planning, and refreshments. The OHS log cabin located at Gauche Park is planned to be open the 1st Sunday of the month, April through November, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Along with this, the museum will be available for visitors.

Should you have questions regarding membership, volunteering, donating, please contact Edna Mae Emery 513-732-6358 or Julie Bierman at 513-843-4344. All are welcome!