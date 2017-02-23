February 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

More than 12 state nature preserves in southern Ohio offer Ohioans an opportunity to escape into nature, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Many of these special places exist in large part to the generosity of Ohioans who donated a portion of their tax refunds to the State Nature Preserves Fund.

Across the state, donations to the State Nature Preserves Fund help protect the best of Ohio’s natural landscapes: from bogs and fens to prairies and old-growth forest, as well as the native plant and animal communities found in these biologically diverse landscapes.

In Ohio’s southern reaches, donations to the State Nature Preserves Fund help protect Ohio’s rarest species and significant geologic features through land protection and critical management of non-native invasive species, which threaten the region’s delicate ecology. Donations also provide the funding public education activities, which give visitors a chance to gain a deeper understanding of nature.

Through the years, the impact of tax refund donations is unmistakable. Many of the state’s preserves were purchased using these funds. Today, these donations are also used to make them accessible to all. From creating trails, staircases and boardwalks, to controlling invasive species that threaten ecological integrity, donations are critical to protecting the state nature preserve system.

Each and every preserve is a time capsule, safeguarding the story of Ohio’s natural and cultural history. Take the beautiful xeric limestone prairies, which dot the hillsides of Adams County. Without the influence of early Native Americans, these unique habitats would likely have been lost to development. A mecca for scientific study, preserves such as Chaparral Prairie, Davis Memorial and Lake Katharine, offer us all a place to call home. The amazing wildflower displays of summer provide a striking setting where one can breathe deep and stretch our legs.

Exploring the natural diversity of the region provides more than just a break from the daily grind. As winter turns to spring, the hills and valleys of southern Ohio will soon display an amazing show of color. Eventually, the trillium, bloodroot, lady slippers, geraniums and violets will give way to the summer shrouds of grasses interspersed with coneflowers, blazing stars and prairie dock.

Henry David Thoreau wrote of nature, “It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.” Plan a trip to see what awaits at one of our state nature preserves.

Ohioans can donate all or part of their state income tax refund by making a contribution on line 26d of the 2016 Individual Income Tax Return.

To learn more about visiting Chaparral Prairie State Nature Preserve or any of Ohio’s 136 state nature preserves open to the public, visit naturepreserves.ohiodnr.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.